Buakaw is Back: Buakaw vs. Kouzi at the Japan Martial Arts Expo Booked for October 19

The iconic Buakaw Banchamek is set to return to the ring on October 19th for a boxing match against Japanese veteran fighter Kouzi. This bout will be part of the Japan Martial Arts Expo, taking place at Yokohama BUNTAI. The match will feature a format of three rounds, each lasting three minutes as a boxing match

Japan Martial Arts Expo

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, October 19th

Doors Open: 12:30 PM

Match Start Time: 2:00 PM

The Japan Martial Arts Expo vows a day of martial arts action, including demonstrations, performances from top fighters, and opportunities to explore the latest gear and innovations in martial arts. Notably, part of the event’s proceeds will support earthquake recovery efforts in the Noto peninsula.

Buakaw Banchamek

Thailand’s Buakaw has an impressive record of 284 fights and 243 victories and will be competing in a boxing format rather than his traditional style. He is a veteran of Kickboxing and Muay Thai, best known for his tournament victories in K-1 MAX.

Buakaw Banchamek has been keeping active in his late age competing in K-1 tournaments, bare-knuckle fighting, Muay Thai, and other events. He was looking to box Manny Pacquiao in an exhibition match but the fight was cancelled.

Throughout his lengthy career, Buakaw has faced the very best in multiple generations of kickboxers. He has met athletes such as Andy Souwer, Nieky Holzken, John Wayne Parr, Masato, and Giorgio Petrosyan, among many others.

Kouzi

Retired Japanese kickboxer Kouzi gained prominence in the bantamweight division as he holds career highs such as the ISKA World Lightweight title and notable matches against fighters like Tenshin Nasukawa, Takeru Segawa and Taiga. Kouzi announced his retirement from professional competition in April 2023 after a series of fights, including a comeback victory that earned him “Comeback of the Year” honors. He was most active in the late 2010s and competed in RIZIN and K-1, plus several others.