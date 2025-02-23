Bryce Mitchell Threatens to Hand ‘Lord’ a ‘Country A** Whoopin’ After UFC Seattle Call Out

Bryce Mitchell says there is only one Lord and it ain’t Jean Silva.

Return to the Octagon in the ‘Emerald City’ on Saturday night, Silva delivered one of the evening’s most memorable knockouts—and that’s saying something—via a vicious first-round stoppage against Melsik Baghdasaryan.

Following his fourth straight win under the UFC banner, ‘Lord’ called out Mitchell by asking CEO Dana White for an opportunity to throw hands with ‘Thug Nasty’ inside the Octagon.

Jean Silva calls out Bryce Mitchell in his post fight interview 👀 #UFCSeattle | #MMA

“There is a guy who’s been talking a lot of crap—Bryce Mitchell,” Silva said through a translator. “Dana [White], put me in front of him and I’ll do the job.”

Bryce Mitchell snaps back at silva on social media

As it turns out, Mitchell was watching the Fight Night card and posting his reactions on social media. Responding to Silva’s challenge, Hitler’s biggest fan slammed the Brazilian’s nickname and threatened to give Silva a “country ass whoopin'” on MMA’s biggest stage.

“There’s only one LORD and it aint u fool,” Mitchell wrote on X. U need country ass whopping. It will humble u just rite.”

Currently, Silva is sitting on a 12-fight win streak with his last four victories coming inside the Octagon—all via knockout.

Mitchell has won two of his last three, including a third-round KO over Kron Gracie in his last outing at UFC 310 in December. ‘Thug Nasty’ has not yet booked his first UFC appearance of 2025, but the Arkansas native is scheduled to compete in a grappling match against Ilay Barzilay at Karate Combat 58 on February 28.

It will be Mitchell’s first time competing since coming under fire for claiming that Adolf Hitler was a “good guy” during the inaugural episode of his Arkansanity podcast.