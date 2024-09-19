Bryce Mitchell and Sean Strickland Take a Ride in the Tesla Model S: “Going to lose your fanbase.”

Sean Strickland and Bryce Mitchell occupying the same space is the stuff nightmares are made of.

Though both fighters have strung together a pair of very successful careers in the world of mixed martial arts, their socio-political commentaries have often overshadowed the accomplishments they’ve made inside the Octagon.

Recently, ‘Thug Nasty’ revealed in a post on social media that he hitched a ride with the former UFC middleweight champion following a hard day of training in Las Vegas.

Mitchell claimed that he was “riding in style” alongside “a friend and an American legend” while barreling down the streets of Las Vegas in Strickland’s Tesla Model S.

It’s a little surprising that Mitchell would even step foot into Strickland’s $40,000 luxury ride considering earlier this year, he dubbed Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk a “false prophet” who would bring about the coming of the Antichrist. And just for good measure, ‘Thug Nasty’ told Musk to “kiss his ass” and “take that Cybertruck to hell where it belongs.”

Strickland hilariously reminded Mitchell of his past comments, adding: “Bro, this is a Tesla. You’re going to lose your fan base.”

It’s not the first time Sean Strickland and Bryce Mitchell have crossed paths

This isn’t the first time Strickland and Mitchell have crossed paths. Earlier this year, ‘Tarzan’ shared a video online of him and the Arkansas native.

“I’m here with my boy Bryce. Man, he is one of the real ones. This man bleeds red, white, and blue. We’re talking about the government, taxation, overthrowing it. Let’s f*cking go! America first, let’s go.”

You just know that someday, these two are going to collaborate on the most absurd podcast of all time and we’re all going to listen.