UFC featherweight contender, Bryce Mitchell has claimed that he believes the United States government played a role in the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas – where 22 people were murdered by shooter, Salvador Rolando Ramos at the Robb Elementary School.

Mitchell, the current #9 ranked featherweight contender scored his fifteenth straight victory back in March of this year at UFC 272, defeating Brazilian striker, Edson Barboza with a unanimous decision victory.

Prior to the event, however, Mitchell, a native of Arkansas, claimed that he believed the United States government had played a role in mass shootings in the country in the past and questioned the Canadian government on their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the vaccination protocol.

Bryce Mitchell claims law enforcement were urged to “stand down” during the Robb Elementary School shooting

Sharing his thoughts on the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Mitchell, who claimed the United States government had colluded in prior mass shootings, urged police officers to stand down, rather than enter the elementary school and apprehend the Ramos – with the view to creating a reason to disarm and prevent citizens from owning firearms.

“The police officers sit outside for about an hour,” Bryce Mitchell told former UFC heavyweight, Brendan Schaub on The Schaub Show. “And they’re saying, ‘We don’t know if we want to enter. We don’t have enough armor.’ Those kids don’t have any armor, those kids are unarmed, and they’re kids. It is those officers when they swear in the office, it’s their duty to go in there and die for those kids on the spot. …”

“There should have been zero hesitation and I’ll say to you the exact same thing I got censored for on Ariel Helwani (The MMA Hour), the government is getting involved in some of these shootings and in this one, I believe they (the police) were ordered to stand down,” Bryce Mitchell claimed. (Transcribed by SportsKeeda