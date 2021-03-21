Brian Ortega is wishing Alexander Volkanovski a speedy recovery.

Ortega was set to challenge Volkanovski for the featherweight title in the co-main event of the UFC 260 pay-per-view event taking place next week.

However, it was recently reported that it had been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. Later on, it was revealed that the reason was because Volkanovski had tested positive.

“So devastated to share that I’ve tested positive for Covid and my fight is off and will be rescheduled,” Volkanovski wrote on social media. “I tested negative leaving Australia, negative before entering the UFC bubble but my latest test was positive. We have worked so hard getting ready for this fight and I’m absolutely gutted this has happened. We followed every policy and process to remain covid free but it wasn’t meant to be this time.

“Thanks to everyone here in the States for your support since arriving and everyone back home and around the world for your positive messages. To my fans, I’m certain I’ll be bouncing back stronger than ever before.”

It’s a big blow to the card and to both fighters, but Ortega is seemingly handling it well as he responded to Volkanovski soon after.

“Volkanovski tested positive for COVID. He’s done everything right, we’ve done everything right,” Ortega said in a video posted on social media. “I know you would have took the fight no matter what, even with COVID. That’s the type of human you are. I respect that. I hope you get better, I hope you heal up fast. We’ll postpone it and we’ll just reschedule it [when] we got to. Stay sharp, we’re staying sharp. Whenever this sh*t is meant to happen, it’ll happen.

“… Some things are out of our control. Learn to accept the things you have no control of. Don’t let it influence your emotions.”

Hopefully, Volkanovski recovers quickly and we won’t have to wait too long to see what should be an explosive matchup.