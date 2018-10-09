Brian Ortega Details Conversation With Dillon Danis Following UFC 229 Brawl

UFC 229 had a wild ending this past weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018).

Khabib Nurmagomedov successfully defended his 155-pound title against Conor McGregor in the main event. “The Eagle” locked in a neck crank on the Irishman that forced him to tap out in the fourth round. It was the second-ever time that McGregor lost under the UFC banner.

After the fight’s conclusion, however, McGregor cornerman and sparring partner Dillon Danis began antagonizing the Russian with verbal attacks. Khabib had enough, jumping over the cage and onto Danis, sparking a huge brawl outside the Octagon. Meanwhile, inside the cage, a few Khabib teammates attacked McGregor and all hell broke loose.

Fortunately, UFC event security staff were able to contain the situation. Danis’ antagonization obviously sparked the entire ordeal, however, tensions between both sides were already at an all-time high. It appears that after the event Danis was reluctant to retreat to the comfort of his hotel.

Instead, he went out to the club, but kept a low profile given the events that transpired earlier that night. Danis apparently ran into UFC featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega while hitting the town. The pair conversed about their jiu-jitsu backgrounds and spoke briefly of the UFC 229 brawl.

Ortega detailed the conversation during a recent interview with TMZ Sports (via BJPenn.com):