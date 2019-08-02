Brendan Schaub Trashes UFC Newark

Spread the word!













UFC is back on big ESPN this Saturday for UFC Newark. The main event is no doubt an interesting bout as Colby Covington takes on Robbie Lawler. Yet, after that, the card is lacking big names, and former UFC fighter, Brendan Schaub agrees.

“This weekend’s fights, I couldn’t tell you who’s on them,” Schaub said on his Below The Belt podcast (transcript via MMA News). “I don’t know. I know the main event, other than that I don’t know who the f*ck is on it. I know four people on the main card of this UFC.

“This weekend I’m in Nashville,” he added later. “I think my Saturday show’s sold out. That’s how sh*tty this card is. So it’s like who’s watching it? I don’t know man. But these fights are so bad.”

Although he thinks this Saturday’s card is bad, he is looking forward to an upcoming card.

“Dude these cards are … this is what you get man,” he said. “But then that August 17 [card] in Anaheim, ‘DC’ [vs. Miocic 2], stacked.”

UFC Newark goes down on August 3 with the main card airing at 3 p.m. ET. The full card is below:

Robbie Lawler vs. Colby Covington

Jim Miller vs. Clay Guida

Joaquim Silva vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Trevin Giles vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Scott Holtzman vs. Dong Hyun Ma

Darko Stosic vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Mickey Gall vs. Salim Touahri

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Lucie Pudilova

Jordan Espinosa vs. Matt Schnell

Lauren Murphy vs. Mara Romero Borella

Claudio Silva vs. Cole Williams

Miranda Granger vs. Hannah Goldy

Do you agree with Schaub’s assessment of tomorrow night’s card?