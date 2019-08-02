Brendan Schaub Trashes UFC Newark

UFC is back on big ESPN this Saturday for UFC Newark. The main event is no doubt an interesting bout as Colby Covington takes on Robbie Lawler. Yet, after that, the card is lacking big names, and former UFC fighter, Brendan Schaub agrees.
“This weekend’s fights, I couldn’t tell you who’s on them,” Schaub said on his Below The Belt podcast (transcript via MMA News). “I don’t know. I know the main event, other than that I don’t know who the f*ck is on it. I know four people on the main card of this UFC.
“This weekend I’m in Nashville,” he added later. “I think my Saturday show’s sold out. That’s how sh*tty this card is. So it’s like who’s watching it? I don’t know man. But these fights are so bad.”
Although he thinks this Saturday’s card is bad, he is looking forward to an upcoming card.
“Dude these cards are … this is what you get man,” he said. “But then that August 17 [card] in Anaheim, ‘DC’ [vs. Miocic 2], stacked.”
UFC Newark goes down on August 3 with the main card airing at 3 p.m. ET. The full card is below:
- Robbie Lawler vs. Colby Covington
- Jim Miller vs. Clay Guida
- Joaquim Silva vs. Nasrat Haqparast
- Trevin Giles vs. Gerald Meerschaert
- Scott Holtzman vs. Dong Hyun Ma
- Darko Stosic vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
- Mickey Gall vs. Salim Touahri
- Antonina Shevchenko vs. Lucie Pudilova
- Jordan Espinosa vs. Matt Schnell
- Lauren Murphy vs. Mara Romero Borella
- Claudio Silva vs. Cole Williams
- Miranda Granger vs. Hannah Goldy
Do you agree with Schaub’s assessment of tomorrow night’s card?