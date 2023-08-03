Despite calling time on his professional mixed martial arts career back in 2015, former heavyweight champion, Brendan Schaub has been offered a stunning route back to active competition by former UFC title challenger, Jorge Masvidal under the banner of his Gamebred Fighting Championship promotion – against current free-agent, Derrick Lewis.

Schaub, a former heavyweight contender under the banner of the UFC, and finalist on The Ultimate Fighter 10 back in 2009, suffered a first round knockout loss to common-foe, Roy Nelson in the reality television series finale.

In his most recent outing, Schaub, who was infamously encouraged to retire from active competition by friend and UFC color-commentator, Joe Rogan during a podcast appearance, suffered a ground strikes TKO loss to Travis Browne, which followed a split decision loss to former undisputed heavyweight champion, Andrei Arlovski.

Brendan Schaub offered stunning return to MMA competition

However, the outspoken podcast host and standup comedian has been offered what would come as a stunning return to the sport by former welterweight title challenger, Masvidal, who suggested he could fight against once-rumored foe and recent UFC 291 knockout star, Lewis.

“Ooooh boy @GamebredFighter (Jorge Masvidal) made me a real offer to come out of retirement and fight in his bareknuckle fight league,” Brendan Schaub tweeted.

Ooooh boy @GamebredFighter made me a real offer to come out of retirement and fight in his bareknuckle fight league 🧐 pic.twitter.com/McQa99Zuik — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) August 3, 2023

Featuring on the main card of UFC 291 just last weekend, former heavyweight title challenger, Lewis, who confirmed he had completed his contractual obligations with the Dana White-led promotion with his outing, stopped Brazilian contender, Marcos Rogerio de Lima with a stunning 33-second knockout win in Salt Lake City.

Over the course of Schaub’s professional mixed martial arts career, the now-40-year-old has turned in notable career victories over the likes of Gabriel Gonzaga, Mirko Cro Cop, Lavar Johnson, and Matt Mitrione to name a few.