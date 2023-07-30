Despite their forgettable UFC 226 clash back in 2018, fans have called for Derrick Lewis to entertain a potential PFL (Professional Fighters League) move and a re-run with former-foe, Francis Ngannou – off the back of his UFC 291 knockout win voer Marcos Rogerio de Lima last night, which cast the fan-favorite into free agency.
Lewis, who was promoted to the main card of UFC 291 last night in Salt Lake City – managed to capitalize on the cancellation of a planned fight between Stephen Thompson and Michel Pereira.
And earning his first victory since a main event KO win over Chris Daukaus back in 2021, Lewis, the most prolific knockout artist at both the heavyweight limit and in the entire antiquity of the UFC, managed to land a brutal 33-second TKO win over Brazilian heavyweight, de Lima.
Blasting through the gates with a spectacular jumping switch knee, Lewis dropped the former instantly during their first exchange, before laying waste to de Lima soon thereafter with a slew of ground strikes.
And in the immediate aftermath – after dispatching his fight shorts once again, Derrick Lewis revealed during his post-fight Octagon interview with Joe Rogan, how his outing marked the end of his contractual obligations with the Dana White-led promotion.
Derrick Lewis has completed his contractual obligations with UFC
A slew of fans and commenters have urged the UFC to instantly resign Lewis to a mulit-fight deal off the back of his stunning knockout win, while others have suggested the Texas favorite should make a move to the PFL – in pursuit of a debut rematch with former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou.