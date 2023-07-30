Despite their forgettable UFC 226 clash back in 2018, fans have called for Derrick Lewis to entertain a potential PFL (Professional Fighters League) move and a re-run with former-foe, Francis Ngannou – off the back of his UFC 291 knockout win voer Marcos Rogerio de Lima last night, which cast the fan-favorite into free agency.

Lewis, who was promoted to the main card of UFC 291 last night in Salt Lake City – managed to capitalize on the cancellation of a planned fight between Stephen Thompson and Michel Pereira.

And earning his first victory since a main event KO win over Chris Daukaus back in 2021, Lewis, the most prolific knockout artist at both the heavyweight limit and in the entire antiquity of the UFC, managed to land a brutal 33-second TKO win over Brazilian heavyweight, de Lima.

Blasting through the gates with a spectacular jumping switch knee, Lewis dropped the former instantly during their first exchange, before laying waste to de Lima soon thereafter with a slew of ground strikes.

And in the immediate aftermath – after dispatching his fight shorts once again, Derrick Lewis revealed during his post-fight Octagon interview with Joe Rogan, how his outing marked the end of his contractual obligations with the Dana White-led promotion.

Derrick Lewis has completed his contractual obligations with UFC

A slew of fans and commenters have urged the UFC to instantly resign Lewis to a mulit-fight deal off the back of his stunning knockout win, while others have suggested the Texas favorite should make a move to the PFL – in pursuit of a debut rematch with former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou.

Derrick Lewis is a free agent.



Francis Ngannou needs an opponent for his PFL debut.



Run it back and have a real fight this time? pic.twitter.com/CMojnZN9hR — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) July 30, 2023

I know the first fight was terrible but….



Derrick Lewis is a free agent — PFL should consider paying him that $2 million payday for the Francis Ngannou rematch. Let's be honest, that fight still sells better than just about any other option out there.#UFC291 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 30, 2023

Well, if the UFC passes on re-signing Derrick Lewis, Francis Ngannou just got his PFL debut opponent — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) July 30, 2023

Derrick Lewis could be a HUGE option for Francis Ngannou in PFL.



Their first fight was terrible. It wasn't even a fight. This would basically be a fresh matchup. — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) July 30, 2023

Francis x Derrick in PFL? Sells itself pic.twitter.com/dfMVkTKgZ3 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 30, 2023

Would you like to see Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou run it back in the PFL?