Brendan Schaub: Cris Cyborg Never Been Treated Right Her Whole UFC Career

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has been treated unfairly her entire career according to Brendan Schaub.

Cyborg recently demanded apologies from UFC president Dana White and commentator Joe Rogan for out of line comments they’ve made in the past about her.

Every woman deserves the right to go to work in an environment free of sexual harassment, online bullying, and work place intimidation. @ufc @Espn @danawhite @joerogan pic.twitter.com/4TVJLfAS5I — Cris Cyborg Youtube (@criscyborg) July 29, 2019

In particular, she has recently accused White of being a bully and a liar who is damaging her brand, especially with the latter continually claiming she’s afraid of taking a rematch with Amanda Nunes.

Cyborg Never Had A Good Relationship With The UFC

Former UFC heavyweight Schaub can only sympathize with Cyborg:

“A lot of this hate for her despite her physical looks, her physical traits, would be because the narrative the UFC paints every time of her,” Schaub said on his podcast (via BJ Penn). “Like Dana White goes, ‘she doesn’t want to fight Amanda Nunes,’ so then everyone jumps on that. Or he said she looks like Wanderlei Silva with braids, so Dana gives everybody the OK to sh*t on Cyborg. She’s never been treated right her entire career.”

“When she fought for Scott Coker [at Strikeforce], he highlighted her, treated her right, but outside that man, it’s always been this kinda sad story. Especially her UFC career. You gotta remember when she came to the UFC they went, ‘yeah come on over, but you gotta make 140.’ She’s like, ‘what the f*ck man?’ She’s just never had a good relationship [with the UFC]. They’ve never kind of rallied around her. It’s heartbreaking.”

Cyborg fought the last fight on her UFC deal when she defeated Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 this past weekend. She is open to testing free agency, but added that any chance of her re-signing with the UFC hinges on White publicly apologizing to her.

For her part, she seems to want a UFC stay, especially as she continues to campaign for a rematch with Nunes.

Do you agree with Schaub? What do you make of his comments?