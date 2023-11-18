Brendan Allen stops Paul craig with dominant rear Naked choke win – UFC Vegas 82 Highlights

Surging middleweight contender, Brendan Allen continues his rich-vein of submission stoppage wins, tonight stopping Scottish grappler, Paul Craig with a patented rear-naked choke in the main event of their UFC Vegas 82 main event tonight.

Allen, who improved to 6-0 in his last six consecutive outings, most recently turned in a rear-naked choke win over Brazilian contender, Bruno Silva at UFC Jacksonville earlier this year, and tonight turned in a staggering fifth submission win from his last six victories.

Suffering his first Octagon loss at the middleweight limit following a successful 185 pound bow at UFC London back in July of this year against common-foe, Andre Muniz, Craig’s blemish tonight against the Louisiana native came as his third in his four most recent walks under the banner of the organization.

Bloodying Airdrie native, Craig on the ground with a series of nasty and sharp elbows from the top whilst navigating the wily grappler’s guard, Brendan Allen managed to force the issue early in the third round — submitting Craig with a rear-naked choke at the Octagon fence, with just a single hook in place.

Off the back of his win, Allen, who entered tonight’s fight with Craig as the number tenth ranked contender, called for a title-eliminator bout in his next Octagon walk, having previously competed against undisputed middleweight champion, Sean Strickland.

Below, catch the highlights from Brendan Allen’s win over Paul Craig at UFC Vegas 82