BRAVE 33: Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

BRAVE CF brings their 2019 to a close this weekend with BRAVE CF 33. The 11-bout card made up of fighters from 15 different nations takes place this Friday, 27 December, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.The card will begin 11:00 am (ET).

Headlining the event will be a middleweight clash between Russia’s Ikram Aliskerov and Sweden’s Diego Gonzalez. The promotion crowned its inaugural middleweight champion recently with Brazil’s Daniel Souza powering his way to victory with a second-round KO win over South Africa’s Chad Hanekom at BRAVE 31.



The ground is now clear for a slew of new contenders to put their names into the hat for a shot at the newly minted champ. Aliskerov will be looking to return to the winners circle after suffering the first loss of his career in April.



The Russian had been on a tear since joining BRAVE, notching up five straight wins, but after dropping down to welterweight at BRAVE 23, Aliskerov found himself on the receiving end of a brutal KO from Sweden’s Khamzat Chimaev.

Now Aliskerov will face off against one of Chimaev’s teammates in the form of Gonzalez. This will be the Swede’s promotional debut, but he is far from a novice fighter, having racked up over thirty bouts as a professional mixed martial artist.



In the co-main event, Saudi Arabia’s Abdullah Al-Qahtani meets Pakistan’s Zia Mashwani in a featherweight encounter. Aside from the headline acts BRAVE 33 contains several bouts that should prove entertaining.



Brazil’s Felipe Efrain and the Philippines Jeremy Pacatiw will square in an anticipated bantamweight duel, which pits two skilled strikers against one another. While earlier in the night, Ireland’s Cian Cowley looks to stop a two-fight losing streak when he faces England’s Sam Patterson.



Don’t let the fact that there are not any belts on the line put you off checking out this card. This event should prove to be the perfect introduction for new fans wanting to check out the Middle East’s leading MMA promotion.

U.S. fans can watch BRAVE CF 33 on pay-per-view (PPV) via Fite TV. For the majority of the rest of the world, the event can be watched free on bravecftv.

Main Card:

Middleweight: Ikram Aliskerov vs. Diego Gonzalez

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Diego Gonzalez Featherweight: Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Zia Mashwani

Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Zia Mashwani Catchweight(141lbs): Felipe Efrain vs. Jeremy Pacatiw

Felipe Efrain vs. Jeremy Pacatiw Catchweight(194lbst: Mostafa Rashed Neda vs. Alexis Fontes

Mostafa Rashed Neda vs. Alexis Fontes Welterweight: Rami Hamed vs. Issa Isakov



Preliminary Card:

Light Heavyweight: Mohamed Said Maalem vs. Todd Stoute

Mohamed Said Maalem vs. Todd Stoute Featherweight: Rolando Dy vs. Anzor Abdulkhozhaev

Rolando Dy vs. Anzor Abdulkhozhaev Lightweight: Cian Cowley vs. Sam Patterson

Cian Cowley vs. Sam Patterson Featherweight: Hassan Talal vs. Shoaib Yousaf

Hassan Talal vs. Shoaib Yousaf Super Lightweight: Ahmed Amir vs. Youssef Wehbe

Ahmed Amir vs. Youssef Wehbe Bantamweight: Gamzat Magomedov vs. Harold Banario