BRAVE CF Indefinitely Postpones All Upcoming Events

BRAVE CF has officially postponed all outcoming events. The Bahrain-based promotion had three scheduled events coming up across the globe with shows in Brazil, Romania, and Sweden. The company sent out a press release to media today in which it announced both the postponements as well as the company’s support of those working at the front-lines of this global crisis.

Here is the statement in full.

“Given the global spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), it is with great sadness that we announce that the upcoming #BRAVECF35, #BRAVECF36 and #BRAVECF37 have been postponed until further notice.

“With the current situation, the BRAVE CF team are compelled to take action in helping in any way we can to minimize the spread of the virus.

“BRAVE CF’s core value – to empower one another and grow as one entity, guides us as we face the difficult challenge of responding to the coronavirus (COVID-19), which the World Health Organization has now declared a pandemic.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with all those affected by COVID-19, as well as their families, friends and loved ones.

“We are also in awe of all the healthcare workers, local communities, and governments around the world who are on the front line working to contain this coronavirus – men & women who have worked day and night to help us all get through each day, be it emergency services, governments and of course the retail and service sector, who have had to remain open during these difficult times.

“We have been moved by the vast and growing impact of the virus, but we are also humbled by the pro-activeness shown globally.

“BRAVE CF joins the steps being taken by organizations to halt the spread of the virus, and have initiated an awareness and action campaign, United We Fight, #BraveCombatsCovid19 executed by KHK Heroes Foundation.

“More details will be shared with you shortly and we look forward to your continued support.”