BRAVE CF 51: The Future Is Here went down today ( Fri. June 4) in Minsk, Belarus. The 12-bout card ended up being only 11 fights after the main event between lightweights Lucas Martins and Marcel Grabinski was canceled due to a last-minute medical issue with Grabinski. However, the crowd was not left too disappointed after undefeated Belarusian Denis Maher, making his promotional debut on home soil, finished the event in style with a first-round KO victory over Kazakhstan’s Rinat Sagyntay.

Maher came into this fight looking to cement his position on the BRAVE CF roster and establish himself as a genuine threat in the super welterweight division. He did just that after sending Sagyntay crashing to the ground with a perfectly placed uppercut halfway through the first frame.

Denis Maher hits the spot and puts Sagyntay down!#BRAVECF51 pic.twitter.com/6QHv7u98nN — BRAVE Combat Federation (@bravemmaf) June 4, 2021

England’s Sam Patterson earned his third straight win under the BRAVE CF banner with a hard-fought win over France’s Ylies Djiroun. The victory, coupled with the fact that Martins and Grabinski’s bout was called off, propels Patterson into title contention, and it will be interesting to see who gets paired with next for his next outing in the cage.

Earlier in the night, the highly anticipated bout between rising star Muhammad Mokaev and Georgia’s Ibragim Navruzov was ruled a no-contest. Mokaev accidentally caught Navruzov with a kick to the groin midway through the opening round. Despite the Georgian fighter using the full five-minute rest time to recover, he was unable to continue.

A frustrated Mokaev looked unimpressed with his opponent, who, as soon as he went to the ground, appeared uninterested in resuming the fight. The 20-year-old Mokaev was in control of the contest and looked exceptionally sharp and fast on his feet. Hopefully, it will not be too long before he is back in action.

Here are the full results from BRAVE CF 51.

Super Welterweight: Denis Maher def. Rinat Sagyntay via RD1 KO

Lightweight: Sam Patterson def. Ylies Djiroun via Unanimous Decision

Super Welterweight: VVadim Kutsyi def. Daniyar Abdibaev via Unanimous Decision

Featherweight: Roman Bogatov def. Abdulmutalip Gairbekov via Unanimous Decision

Catchweight (59kg): Muhammad Mokaev vs Ibragim Navruzov – NC

Bantamweight: Yannis Ghemmouri def. Vladislav Novitskiy via Split Decision

Flyweight: Badmatsyren Dorzhiev def. Almanbet Abdyvasy Uulu via Unanimous Decision

Bantamweight: Abdul-Karim Badakhshi def. Aydemir Kazbekov via RD1 Submission

Strawweight: Anastasia Feofanova def. Sevde Turk via RD1 Submission

Light Heavyweight: Vadim Rolich def. Kurbonsho Jamolov via RD2 KO

Catchweight (62,5kg): Bakhtovar Yunusov def. Artem Lukyanov via RD2 TKO