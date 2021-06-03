BRAVE CF 51: The Future Is Here goes down on Friday, June 4, in Minsk, Belarus. The 12-fight card will take place inside the Falcon Club in association with Rukh Sport Management and will mark the first time that the promotion has staged an event inside the Eastern European country.

Headlining the card is a lightweight clash between Brazil’s Lucas Martins and Germany’s Marcel Grabinski. Martins, an ex-UFC veteran and former BRAVE CF lightweight champion, will be Grabinski’s toughest test to date.

The 29-year-old German has a 21-6 pro record and has been vocal in the build-up about he sees himself as more talented than Martins. Tensions between the pair almost resulted in a confrontation at yesterday’s weigh-in. The growing animosity between the two should ensure an exciting contest when the cage doors finally close on them.

In the co-main event, local hero and undefeated super welterweight Denis Maher will take on the unbeaten Kazakh fighter Rinat Sagyntay. Maher has a 7-0 record, compared with Sagyntay’s 9-0. Both men have earned their stripes on their respective regional scenes, so it should be interesting to observe how they cope on a bigger platform, competing against a higher level of competition.

The undercard contains several highlights, the most obvious being the return of Muhammad Mokaev, who is set to face Georgia’s Ibragim Navruzov. Mokaev has all the trademarks of a superstar in the making, and MMA fans should not pass up an opportunity to see him compete.

England’s Sam Patterson and France’s Ylies Djiroun will lock horns in an anticipated lightweight bout. The two fighters have been going back and forth in the media, and similar to the headline fight between Martins and Grabinski, there should be plenty of fireworks when this bout kicks off.

BRAVE CF 51 starts at noon EST in the US and can be watched on FITE TV. The card will also be broadcast live on the Fight Network for UK fans. Global fans based in countries where BRAVE CF is not broadcasted can watch the event on bravecftv.com

Check out the full card for BRAVE CF 51 below.

Lightweight: Lucas Martins vs Marcel Grabinski

Super Welterweight: Denis Maher vs Rinat Sagyntay

Lightweight: Ylies Djiroun vs Sam Patterson

Super Welterweight: Vadim Kutsyi vs Daniyar Abdibaev

Featherweight: Roman Bogatov vs Abdulmutalip Gairbekov

Catchweight (59kg): Muhammad Mokaev vs Ibragim Navruzov

Bantamweight: Vladislav Novitskiy vs Yanis Ghemmouri

Flyweight: Badmatsyren Dorzhiev vs Almanbet Abdyvasy Uulu

Bantamweight: Aydemir Kazbekov vs Abdul Karim Badakhshi

Strawweight: Anastasia Feofanova vs Sevde Turk

Light Heavyweight: Vadim Rolich vs Kurbonsho Jamolov

Catchweight (62,5kg): Artem Lukyanov vs Bakhtovar Yunusov