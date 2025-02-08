Brandon Moreno returns in UFC Mexico City main event fight with Steve Erceg in March

Former two-time undisputed flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno is set for his return in the main event of UFC Mexico City on March 29. — in a pairing with former title challenger, Steve Erceg from the Arena CDMX.

Moreno, a former two-time undisputed flyweight champion and an interim gold holder in the promotion, most recently featured in the main event of UFC Fight Night Edmonton back in November of last year, landing a unanimous decision win over the surging Amir Albazi.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

As for Erceg, the former undisputed flyweight title challenger will look to snap a two-fight losing skid in his main event return against Moreno, most recently dropping a dominant opening round knockout loss to Kai Kara-France at UFC 305 last August in Perth.

Brandon Moreno headlines UFC Mexico City against Steve Erceg next month

The UFC confirmed the pairing of Brandon Moreno and Steve for their Fight Night billed card in Mexico City tonight on social media.

Top flyweights set to headline #UFCMexicoCity,” UFC posted. “@assassinbaby vs. Steve Erceg.”

Snapping a two-fight losing run of his own with his decision victory over Albazi back in November, Moreno had dropped a pair of split decision losses consecutively in clashes against both Brandon Royval, and current undisputed flyweight kingpin, Alexandre Pantoja.

First winning undisputed flyweight spoils against four-fight foe, Deiveson Figueiredo back in 2021 to become the first Mexican-born champion in the history of the Octagon, Moreno would take out the above-mentioned common-foe, Kara-France with a body kick knockout to win interim spoils.

Boasting a 12-3 professional record, Australian contender, Erceg would force common-opponent, Pantoja the distance in a close, debated unanimous decision loss in Brazil last year, having racked up prior wins over David Dvorak, Alessandro Costa, Matt Schnell en route to his first title fight.