Robert Bryczek Unleashes Savage Strikes to Take Down Brad Tavares – UFC Paris Highlights

Robert Bryczek earned his fourth win inside the Octagon, TKO’ing Brad Tavares at UFC Paris on Saturday night.

Bryczek went off in the first, catching Tavares with a booming right hand that had the American reeling early. Bryczek immediately went on the attack, unloading combinations to the head and body. To his credit, Tavares weathered the storm and scored a late takedown, allowing both him and Bryczek to catch their breath through the remainder of the round.

After an explosive first five minutes, things stalled out in the second with Bryczek stalking and cutting off the cage, though offering little in the way of offense. Tavares was slightly more active, using kicks to keep Bryczek at bay, but neither fighter made a strong case on the scorecards.

Initially, it seemed like more of the same in the third, but Bryczek wasn’t content to let this fight go to the judges. Bryczek unleashed another vicious right hand, catching Tavares near the fence. Smelling blood in the water once again, Bryczek went off, delivering a slew of strikes that eventually forced Tavares to take a knee.

Official Result: Robert Bryczek def. Brad Tavares via TKO (strikes) at 1:43 of Round 3.

Check Out Highlights From Brad Tavares vs. Robert Bryczek at UFC Paris:

Fast start Robert Bryczek! 👀



UFC Paris is LIVE NOW on @ESPNPlus! pic.twitter.com/lbxA6ukuFS — UFC (@ufc) September 6, 2025

ROBERT BRYCZEK GETS THE THIRD ROUND FINISH! #UFCParispic.twitter.com/OGlDgIcZyS — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 6, 2025

NO JUDGES NEEDED 🫡



Robert Bryczek gets the TKO in the third round of #UFCParis! pic.twitter.com/87dEjH1tRa — UFC (@ufc) September 6, 2025