Robert Bryczek Unleashes Savage Strikes to Take Down Brad Tavares – UFC Paris Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Robert Bryczek Unleashes Savage Strikes to Take Down Brad Tavares - UFC Paris Highlights

Robert Bryczek earned his fourth win inside the Octagon, TKO’ing Brad Tavares at UFC Paris on Saturday night.

Bryczek went off in the first, catching Tavares with a booming right hand that had the American reeling early. Bryczek immediately went on the attack, unloading combinations to the head and body. To his credit, Tavares weathered the storm and scored a late takedown, allowing both him and Bryczek to catch their breath through the remainder of the round.

gettyimages 2234018447 612x612 1

After an explosive first five minutes, things stalled out in the second with Bryczek stalking and cutting off the cage, though offering little in the way of offense. Tavares was slightly more active, using kicks to keep Bryczek at bay, but neither fighter made a strong case on the scorecards.

READ MORE:  BKB 45 Headliners Have “No Hesitation” for “Messy” Fight Regardless of Outcome

Initially, it seemed like more of the same in the third, but Bryczek wasn’t content to let this fight go to the judges. Bryczek unleashed another vicious right hand, catching Tavares near the fence. Smelling blood in the water once again, Bryczek went off, delivering a slew of strikes that eventually forced Tavares to take a knee.

gettyimages 2234018582 612x612 1
gettyimages 2234018789 612x612 1

Official Result: Robert Bryczek def. Brad Tavares via TKO (strikes) at 1:43 of Round 3.

Check Out Highlights From Brad Tavares vs. Robert Bryczek at UFC Paris:

READ MORE:  Alex Pereira Opens Institute in Brazil to Help Children in Poverty: 'I give back by providing these opportunities for free to others'

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts