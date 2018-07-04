Brad Tavares Addresses Confusion Over Rumored TUF 27 Finale Fight Exit

Brad Tavares has discussed the rumors of him pulling out of his fight at the TUF 27 Finale.

Back in June, it was rumored that Tavares suffered a broken foot in training that forced him out of his scheduled middleweight bout against Israel Adesanya in the main event of TUF 27 Finale.

Despite the comments made by UFC President Dana White about looking for a replacement for Tavares, this fight is a go and will be carried out as originally planned.

In a recent interview, Tavares went on record by stating that the rumors of him out of this fight came about once an old injury flare up during training camp but he was just receiving treatment like he’s done previously while preparing for his fights.

“So I had an old injury that basically got taken as a new, current injury,” Tavares explained to MMANytt. “A lot of misinformation and miscommunication because the UFC medical personnel that relayed this message to Dana [White] had never even spoken to me, had never ever spoke to their own UFC [physical therapy] staff who I had been working with at the UFC [Performance Institute]. Just a lot of miscommunication, misinformation and it blew up.” “After it all happened, I posted a video of me working out doing heavy squats, jumping, stuff that you wouldn’t be able to do,” Tavares said. “It was an injury that I had a while ago and like I said they misconstrued it and it blew up but I’m fine. I’m ready to rock and roll.”

TUF 27 Finale (Also known as The Ultimate Fighter Finale) is set to take place on Friday, July 6, 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

“That’s exactly my thoughts and that’s what I was saying — I don’t think that I’ve ever gone into a fight without any kind of injury,” Tavares said with a laugh. “That being said, there are injuries that are a lot more serious and there are fight preventing injuries.

“I feel like if I ever approached a fight and everything was perfect, like nothing [wrong], I would almost feel a little weird.”