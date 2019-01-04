Boxing Champ Goes Off On Cris Cyborg For Amanda Nunes Loss

Mixed martial arts witnessed one of its most shocking sub-minute knockouts of all-time when Amanda Nunes starched Cris Cyborg in the co-main event of last weekend’s UFC 232.

The loss was Cyborg’s first in 13 years, and it instantly removed the aura of invincibility that followed her everywhere she set foot. Cyborg has understandably since requested a rematch with ‘The Lioness.’ Both Nunes and Dana White have seemed noncommital on booking a second fight. Cyborg plead her case on a video blog chronicling UFC 232 on her YouTube page (via Bloody Elbow):

”The first thing I did after the fight was message my manager and say ‘man, I want a rematch. I (was) 13 years undefeated, I have three belts in different organizations, different matchmakers, different fighters, and I think I deserve that. And I don’t think you guys want to see a different fight. Everybody wanna watch this rematch.

”I know I have my last fight in the contract with the UFC, we gonna make everything possible we can do to make this fight happen. If it doesn’t happen, 2019 is just starting. I want you guys know I want to fight a lot and I want to do the biggest fights and money I can make this year and continue my legacy.”

If anyone deserves an immediate rematch, you could argue it’s Cyborg. Regardless, her UFC future is currently unknown with her contract set to expire. That’s how fast the fight game can change, even for the best.

Cyborg has remained incredibly positive in the aftermath of the defeat. One of Cyborg’s training partners has not, however.

A Flawed Gameplan

Boxing champ Claressa Shields appeared in Cyborg’s locker room after the loss to question Cyborg’s approach to the fight. Shields believes she should have taken a much more measured approach. She offered that stance in quite forceful terms:

“What the fuck? I’m not mad about the loss. I’m mad because you know how to fucking box. You shouldn’t have been out there just trying to brawl. What you do that for? No. You fucking jab with me. Jab with her short ass. What the fuck?”

While it may sound harsh, it’s tough to argue with Shields as well. Cyborg appeared to throw her technical mastery out the window in the opening minute at UFC 232. She paid the ultimate price for it. With a rematch seeming tough to come by, it’s obviously a bitter pill to swallow for Cyborg.

She’s still undoubtedly near the top of the women’s MMA game, but it no longer the undisputed queen she was just one week ago.