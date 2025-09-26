Boris Atangana Stays Unbeaten with Explosive First-Round KO – PFL Europe 3 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Boris Atangana Stays Unbeaten with Explosive First-Round KO - PFL Europe 3 Highlights

Belgian sensation Boris Atangana kept his undefeated record intact in the PFL Europe 3 co-main event, securing a dominant first-round TKO over Jhony Gregory.

Atangana came out aggressive from the get-go, backing Gregory against the fence and uncorking a booming left hook that knocked his opponent to the mat. Atangana unleashed a slew of ground and pound strikes that Gregory desperately tried to fight through. Before long, the referee had seen enough, bringing a merciful end to the contest.

Official Result: Boris Atangana def. Jhony Gregory via TKO (left hook to ground and pound) at 2:17 of Round 1.

Atangana moved to 7-0 in his mixed martial arts career, all coming inside the distance.

READ MORE:  PFL Europe 3 - Lightweight and Bantamweight Tournament Semifinal Results From Nantes

Check Out Highlights From Boris Atangana vs. Jhony Gregory at PFL Europe 3:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts