Boris Atangana Stays Unbeaten with Explosive First-Round KO – PFL Europe 3 Highlights

Belgian sensation Boris Atangana kept his undefeated record intact in the PFL Europe 3 co-main event, securing a dominant first-round TKO over Jhony Gregory.

Atangana came out aggressive from the get-go, backing Gregory against the fence and uncorking a booming left hook that knocked his opponent to the mat. Atangana unleashed a slew of ground and pound strikes that Gregory desperately tried to fight through. Before long, the referee had seen enough, bringing a merciful end to the contest.

Official Result: Boris Atangana def. Jhony Gregory via TKO (left hook to ground and pound) at 2:17 of Round 1.

Atangana moved to 7-0 in his mixed martial arts career, all coming inside the distance.

Check Out Highlights From Boris Atangana vs. Jhony Gregory at PFL Europe 3:

Boris Atangana with the brutal first round finish! #PFLNantes | LIVE NOW | LIVE on DAZN | 🇺🇸 Streaming on The PFL App pic.twitter.com/7lbDnwJ1Ht — PFL (@PFLMMA) September 26, 2025