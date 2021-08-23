Bobby Lashley says Colby Covington could one day transition to professional wrestling.

The WWE champion used to train with Covington at American Top Team during his days as an MMA fighter.

During a recent interview with Helen Yee, Lashley was asked if his old friend would do well in the WWE.

“Well, he has the heel role down, huh”, Lashley replied. “You know, when he first started out – and bless him – when he first started out, he was one of those guys. You know, you’ve watched Colby’s career and Colby was beating everybody before. And he was one of those guys that was just not getting a break. And he came and he did a little stint with me over in Impact (Wrestling), and he did some professional wrestling stuff.

“And I think one of the guys started kind of feeding him some lines there for a while. And then people started hating him, and they started getting him the matches that he wanted. So, you know, you can be mad at him for the things that he said, but you can’t be mad at him for the things that he did. So, I think, for somebody like him, he has that fan base that he’s built up as being a heel. So, you never know. Never say never.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

Covington is set to rematch Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title at UFC 268 on November 6. ‘Chaos’ and ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ previously fought at UFC 245, in one of the best welterweight title fights of all time. Usman emerged victorious on that occasion via fifth-round TKO.

Lashley hasn’t competed in MMA since October 2016. The former Bellator fighter amassed a 15-2 record before leaving the sport to return to professional wrestling. Lashley successfully defended his WWE title against Goldberg at SummerSlam this past weekend.

Do you agree with Bobby Lashley? Does Colby Covington’s ability to embrace the role of heel give him a potential future in the WWE?