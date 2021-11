Bobby Green put on a flawless performance to beat Al Iaquinta at UFC 268.

β€˜King’ closed the show in round one with a big right hand and some follow-up strikes on the ground that Iaquinta had no answer for.

Check out the highlights…

KING BOBBY GREEN TAKES NEW YORK.



πŸ‘‘ Bobby Green just put Ragin' Al DOWN! #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/x5ApSE1keR — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 7, 2021

Look at those hands from Bobby Green!



He starches Iaquinta in one in front of the New York crowd!#UFC268 pic.twitter.com/ndZyvD83st — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 7, 2021

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.