BKFC President Explains the Old Conor McGregor is Making a Comeback: “Focused Training”

Is prime Conor McGregor about to make a comeback? BKFC president David Feldman certainly seems to think so.

Recently, the Irish megastar turned heads when he announced during an episode of Fox & Friends that he would make his long-awaited return to the Octagon when the UFC invades the White House for a history-making night of fights in the nation’s capital.



McGregor’s claim was met with an audible groan from many fight fans. Understandable, considering we’ve been hearing the former champ-champ tout his “greatest comeback in combat sports history” for the better part of four years.

Still, Feldman seems to think that McGregor is being 100% sincere this time around. Not only that, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship founder strongly believes that we’ll see the Conor McGregor of old in 2026.

“I think that he’s very serious about what he’s doing with his comeback fight,” Feldman told MMA Fighting. “He’s going to do that fight. Unless something really crazy off-the-wall happens. This truly really is the best Conor McGregor I’ve seen. Focused training… He’s got a long time to go before that July 4th card next year. “So if he can maintain his focus, which I have no reason to believe he won’t, and maintain his training and focus on everything, he’s got a great shot of being the old Conor McGregor.”



It’s been more than four years since McGregor last stepped foot inside the Octagon. That was for a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier, which ended in tragedy after ‘Mac’ suffered a horrific broken leg injury in the opening round.