BKFC President Ready to Launch In South America: “Argentina, Peru, and Uruguay”

The BKFC President is eyeing even more expansion in the world of gloveless combat with a focus on encroaching on South America. David Feldman mentioned this during a recent interview with Bloody Elbow ahead of the BKFC 84 card set to take place over the weekend.

In terms of some newer locations for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship to move into for the purposes of growing their promotion and the sport of bare knuckle boxing by proxy, Feldman said,

“We have two South American guys. Probably it would make sense to do that final in South America if that happens. If not—Austin Trout, we may bring that one to South America as well. But, um, we’re definitely putting our legs in South America. We definitely have an exciting 155-pound tournament coming up, and I can’t wait to see how it pans out. … Argentina, Peru, and Uruguay will be number one, two, and three in South America. All three of those will happen this year in 2026.”

BKFC 84 features a high-stakes rematch for championship gold

BKFC 84 goes down on Saturday, November 15th, with a rematch between light heavyweight champion Josh Dyer and a former light heavyweight champ in Lorenzo Hunt. The beating Hunt put on Dyer in their first fight not only sent the latter to the ER, but it also resulted in Dyer creating his own specific style for bare-knuckle.

This fresh blueprint he established for gloveless combat has resulted in Dyer going on an unbeaten streak, which has netted him championship gold. Now ‘D-Day’ has a chance to avenge his lone loss in the world of bare knuckle against a returning former two-division champion and the man who drove him to create this supremely effective style for BKFC in Lorenzo Hunt.

Offering up comments to MMA News ahead of this massive matchup, Dyer stated [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],