Former UFC champion BJ Penn absolutely trashed Jake Paul for his glove licking during his boxing match with Tyron Woodley, accusing the controversial YouTuber turned Boxer of copying his signature celebration during his fighting career in the UFC.

Penn had one of the most decorated careers in UFC history with multiple title runs in multiple weight classes, known for his ferocious style in the octagon along with his eccentric personality. Despite losing seven straight fights to wrap up his UFC career, he is still widely regarded as one of the best to ever do it, as Anderson Silva pointed out during a recent interview.

During his highly-anticipated boxing match with Woodley, one of the most viral moments of the night was when Paul licked his glove after throwing a hard shot in the middle of a wild exchange in the ring. The move drew a mixed reaction from the general public, but Penn was certainly on the side of being totally against it.

Penn voiced his displeasure during a recent Instagram post in which he roasted Paul.

“Don’t ever copy me again you fuckin pussy,” Penn posted. “Look at my gloves, look at the pillows on your hands. 20 years of war!”

Paul earned a split-decision over Woodley and kept his undefeated boxing record intact, with Woodley being easily his toughest test in the ring. Paul for the first time in his boxing career was forced to fight a full match and not walk away with a knockout.

Woodley also responded to Penn’s post and mocked Paul’s power.

“He had no blood, I’m still pretty,” Woodley commented.

Penn was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame under their Modern wing. He officially retired from MMA in April of last year during an Instagram Live session with former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz.

What were your thoughts on the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight?