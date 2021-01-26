BJ Penn is in trouble with the law once again.

As per MMA Fighting, the UFC Hall of Famer was arrested January 23 in Honokaa, Hawaii, on suspicion of DUI. The arrest came after a complaint towards Penn for reckless driving, Hawaii County Police Department spokesperson Denise Laitinen confirmed.

Penn’s arrest came to light after a video surfaced Monday that showed the Hawaiian — who was notably belligerent and cursing at a civilian — being put in a police car.

Penn nor his family rep Gary Levitt have responded for comment as of yet.

It is just the latest in a long list of issues involving Penn who most recently in February last year was hospitalized and later investigated for DUI after flipping his car in a single-vehicle accident.

The former UFC lightweight champion was released by the promotion in 2019. Despite being one of the most talented fightersin the sport’s history, Penn has repeatedly tainted his legacy not only with these incidents, but also with his recent run that saw him winless in his last eight outings. He holds a 16-14-2 record as a result.

Whether he has retired for good remains to be seen, though.

What do you make of this latest incident involving Penn?