Legendary MMA referee Big John McCarthy recently opened up about his experience filming a cameo in The Naked Gun film 2025. Speaking with co-host Josh Thomson on a recent episode of their Weighing In podcast, McCarthy shared behind-the-scenes stories from the set, including his thoughts on the cast and an unexpected bit of Hollywood gossip.

“I had a great time working on the project, especially being around Justin Gaethje, Kamaru Usman, Joe Benavidez, Jon Anik, and Michael Bisping,” Big John said.

McCarthy is no stranger to film and television, having previously appeared in shows like Friends and NCIS: Los Angeles. When asked about working with Hollywood star Liam Neeson, he had nothing but praise.

“He was a genuinely kind man, very down to earth. He stood with us the entire time, talking and asking questions. Just a really good guy. One thing we found out was that he was completely smitten with Pamela Anderson at the time. I’m telling you,” he said, speaking to co-host Josh Thomson.

Big John was referring to recent headlines about Liam Neeson and his Naked Gun co-star Pamela Anderson reportedly beginning a relationship following the film’s release.

Big John Reflects on Liam Neeson’s Loss and Rumored New Romance

“You realize his wife died in a ski accident. Natasha Richardson, she was an actress. He hasn’t really been with anyone since,” McCarthy said. “Putting all that aside, he met Pamela Anderson and they just hit it off.”

“They’re together now?” Josh Thomson asked.

“Oh yes,” Big John replied. “They’re going to get married. You watch.”

Speaking about the filming process, Big John admitted he initially turned down the offer.

“I didn’t want to go back to California for an extended period,” he explained. “But when they told me the shoot would be in Atlanta, I agreed. It was just a three-hour drive for me.”

“I’m glad I did it,” he added. “I had a great time.”

With a mix of Hollywood connections, behind the scenes access, and classic Big John storytelling, the podcast segment offered fans a unique look at the crossover between MMA and mainstream entertainment. Whether or not Neeson and Anderson actually tie the knot, one thing’s certain, Big John’s cameo is a memorable one.