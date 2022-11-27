Watch | Biaggio Ali Walsh, Grandson of Muhammad Ali, delivers devastating 1st round KO PFL debut

Biaggio Ali Walsh, the grandson of boxing icon, Muhammad Ali, made quick work of his debut into PFL after scoring a first-round knockout victory over Tom Grasser.

Opening up the PFL Championships 2022 was Biaggio Ali Walsh. Grandson of Muhammad Ali you can imagine how high the expectations were on the 24-year-old to deliver on his promotional debut.

And he did just that.

Matched up against Tom Grasser who similarly to Walsh had next to no professional experience and was tasked with derailing the already hyped prospect, unfortunately for him, it just was not to be his night.

Ali Walsh made quick work of his opponent landing impactful shots within the first exchange and then going on to drop Grasser with a combination of shots just 45 seconds into the bout before referee Keith Peterson waived the contest off.

Speaking after the fight Walsh revealed his relief to secure the victory and touched upon the pressures of carrying the Ali name and legacy on into MMA.

“The pressure is going to be there, but I welcomed it,” he said.

“I wanted to knock him out early on, but anything can happen in the fight. Whether I win it’s the first second or third round, it doesn’t matter I just want to get the win.” (Transcribed by TalkSport)

THIS IS OVER! Biaggio Ali Walsh gets it done in the 1st round!



[#PFLWorldChampionship | BUY NOW https://t.co/9tors6rrKk | TONIGHT | 8pm ET | ESPN+ PPV] pic.twitter.com/KVWqzP3DVV — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 25, 2022

Biaggio Ali Wash delivered in the opening matchup of the night which set the tempo of the rest of the card and provided seven finishes in total and one of the biggest upsets the promotion has seen when Larissa Pacheco was able to defeat the previously undefeated lightweight champion, Kayla Harrison.

Also of note, Manchester’s own Brendan Loughnane defeated Bubba Jenkins in the co-main event to secure himself the Featherweight World Title and the $1 Million dollar cheque that comes with it.

The rest of the cards results followed as such:

Ante Delija defeated Matheus Scheffel in the Heavyweight Finale

Aspen Ladd defeated Julia Budd in her promotional debut,

Olivier Aubin-Mercier defeated Steve Ray in the Lightweight Finale

Sadibou Sy defeated Dilano Taylor in the Welterweight Finale

Rob Wilkinson defeated Omari Akhmedov in the Light Heavyweight Finale

Sheymon Moraes defeated UFC veteran Marlon Moraes

Natan Schulte defeated Jeremy Stephens

Dakota Ditcheva defeated Katherine Corgoenes

