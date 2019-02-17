Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN 1: Is Francis Ngannou Favored To Beat Cain?

The final UFC on ESPN 1 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC on ESPN 1 is here, and it goes down tonight (Sunday, February 17, 2019) from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The main card will air on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN +, at 5:30 p.m. ET.



Francis Ngannou vs. Cain Velasquez in a heavyweight bout will headline the show. Paul Felder vs. James Vick in a lightweight bout will co-headline.



Rounding out the six bout main card is Cortney Casey vs. Cynthia Calvillo in a women’s strawweight bout, Alex Caceres vs. Kron Gracie in a featherweight bout, Vicente Luque vs. Bryan Barberena in a welterweight bout, and Andre Fili vs. Myles Jury in a featherweight bout.



According to oddsmakers, Velasquez is a -165 favorite over Ngannou, who is a +145 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Felder being a +105 underdog against Vick, who is a -115 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET)



Cain Velasquez (-165) vs. Francis Ngannou (+145)

James Vick (-115) vs. Paul Felder (+105)

Cynthia Calvillo (-300) vs. Cortney Casey (+250)

Kron Gracie (-350) vs. Alex Caceres (+290)

Vicente Luque (-360) vs. Bryan Barberena (+300)

Myles Jury (-150) vs. Andre Fili (+130)



PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET)



Jimmie Rivera (-145) vs. Aljamain Sterling (+125)

Manny Bermudez (-200) vs. Benito Lopez (+170)

Andrea Lee (-190) vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith (+165)

Scott Holtzman (-175) vs. Nik Lentz (+155)





PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)





Jessica Penne (-160) vs. Jodie Esquibel (+140)

Luke Sanders (-185) vs. Renan Barao (+160)

Aleksandra Albu (-155) vs. Emily Whitmire (+135)

