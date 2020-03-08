Beneil Dariush Ends Drakkar Klose – UFC 248 Results

Spread the word!













Next up on the UFC 248 main card is a lightweight contest between Beneil Dariush and Drakkar Klose.

Round 1: Dariush lands a body kick. Klose lands a big right. The two are going at it. Dariush closes in with a takedown attempt and lands it. Klose does well to get up but is controlled by Dariush. Darius gets on his back and is attempting the rear-naked choke. Klose defends it and drops down but receives a number of strikes to his head. Dariush is adjusting as he looks to lock in a submission. Dariush attempts a face crank and a rear-naked choke but Klose manages to survive until the end of the round.

Round 2: Klose lands an inside leg kick. Dariush returns his own kick. They start to exchange as Dariush looks tired. Klose has him hurt and starts to unload. It looks like the end is here but Dariush lands his own strike that wobbles Klose. Dariush looks for the finish and lands the knockout punch in what is a crazy end to the fight!

Official result: Beneil Dariush defeats Drakkar Klose via R2 (1:00) knockout.