Ben Askren slams Jorge Masvidal for calling for a title shot: “You can’t avoid someone for 3 years then try to pick a fight”

Ben Askren criticizes former opponent Jorge Masvidal for attempting to get a title shot against Leon Edwards.

With Leon Edwards’ historic win over Kamaru Usman came with it a new chapter in the welterweight division, refreshing the contenders after Usman almost ran out of challengers.

One man throwing his name in the conversation is BMF champion, Jorge Masvidal. ‘Gamebred’ has already challenged twice for the welterweight title, falling short both times to Usman, but now Edwards is champion he sees it as an opportunity to fight for gold again.

Edwards and Masvidal have a history that dates back to March of 2019 when, after both of their respective wins, the pair would clash backstage.

After a verbal exchange, Masvidal would walk with his hands behind his back and before striking Edwards several times in the face, spawning the phrase ‘three piece and a soda’.

Ben Askren slams Jorge Masvidal

A former opponent of Masvidal, Ben Askren, reacted to Masvidal’s campaigning for a title shot.

“Been off the grid camping…..” Tweeted Askren. “Why is not getting a title shot off 3 losses in a row a controversial opinion.”

“Also I would rather be a has been than a never was.”

“Lastly you can’t avoid someone for 3 years then try to pick a fight once they get a belt.”

Askren and Masvidal also have some history, the pair were matched up in July of 2019 and things really began to heat up between them. The pair would exchange verbal barbs, with Masvidal seemingly taking it rather personally and when they came face to face for the first time it, the dislike was obvious.

Ultimately Masvidal would KO Askren in five seconds with a flying knee, producing one of the greatest knockouts of all time.

