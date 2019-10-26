Ben Askren Reacts To Getting Choked Out By Demian Maia

Spread the word!













Earlier today (Sat. October 26, 2019) Demian Maia and Ben Askren met in a grappling showdown in the main event of UFC Singapore. It was a phenomenal affair between the two ground fighters, who got their respective shots in on the feet as well.

After some crazy scrambles, Maia was able to lock up a deep rear-naked choke in the third round. Askren was rendered unconscious, awarding Maia the victory. After his defeat, Askren has taken to Twitter to comment on the loss, apologizing to those he let down.

“Made a bad decision and I failed. Sorry to everyone who I let down.”

This is the second and only loss of Askren’s mixed martial arts (MMA) career. It’s also the second loss of his three-fight run with the UFC. Askren bested Robbie Lawler earlier this year to win his UFC debut, winning via controversial first-round submission by way of a bulldog choke. He then faced Jorge Masvidal in July, where he was the victim of the fastest knockout in UFC history at five seconds.

“Gamebred” caught Askren shooting in on a takedown with a flying knee. Now, after his submission loss to Maia, it remains unclear what the future holds for “Funky.” He did not confirm whether or not he would fight again, noting he has to talk with his family before making the decision.

What do you think about Askren’s comments on losing to Maia?