Bellator Welterweight Champ Douglas Lima Eying Middleweight Gold

Douglas Lima has proven himself as one of the best welterweights in mixed martial arts (MMA) today.

He is now a three-time Bellator 170-pound champion coming off his Welterweight Grand Prix Tournament Finals win over Rory MacDonald, capturing the title in the process. With the accolade, Lima appears to be searching for some new challenges. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Lima said he’s interested in moving up to middleweight and chasing gold at 185 pounds.

“I’m sure there will be a couple of rematches unless they sign some big names at welterweight,” Lima said. “But I really want to move up to 185 to fight for that belt. That’s an option I’m thinking about and waiting to hear back if we can do that for the next fight or the one after next. I already gave them a date I want to fight.

“I want to fight in March or April. They’re working now as we speak, so we’ll see what they come up with but I’m opening to middleweight title or defending my belt. It’s whatever Bellator decides.”

Lima has shared the Octagon with some of the best mixed martial artists the sport has ever seen. Moving up in weight and facing competition bigger than him doesn’t seem to be too much of a concern.

“I think size-wise it wouldn’t be so bad at middleweight,” Lima said. “I’ve been saying for a long time that I want to move up and never did. I just think the timing, it makes sense for me right now to move up and do it. I just got through this tournament, got the welterweight belt for the third time and I think this is going to be very good for my career right now if I move up and take that title. I’m not here calling out names and all that, but for my career, that would be amazing.”

“I don’t think I’ll be a small middleweight. I won’t be a huge middleweight, but I don’t think the weight is going to be a problem. The moment now seems right. The top five, top seven in Bellator, I’ve beaten all of them. So I think it really makes sense if I get that shot at middleweight right now.”

Do you want to see Lima go for a second title?