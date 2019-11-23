Bellator London Results: Michael ‘Venom’ Page Flattens Giovanni Melillo

Spread the word!













Earlier today (Sat. November 23, 2019) Bellator London went down from the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England.

In the main event of the night, Michael “Venom” Page met Giovanni Melillo at welterweight, in what was scheduled to go three rounds. However, Page’s standup game was far too much for Melillo to handle, getting knocked out mid-way through the round off a countershot.

Check out the full Bellator London results here below:

Bellator London Results

Main Card (Bellator App)

Michael Page def. Giovanni Melillo via R1 KO (punch, 1:47)

Fabian Edwards def. Mike Shipman via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Soren Bak def. Terry Brazier via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Prelims (Bellator App)