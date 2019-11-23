Bellator London Results: Michael ‘Venom’ Page Flattens Giovanni Melillo

Earlier today (Sat. November 23, 2019) Bellator London went down from the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England.
In the main event of the night, Michael “Venom” Page met Giovanni Melillo at welterweight, in what was scheduled to go three rounds. However, Page’s standup game was far too much for Melillo to handle, getting knocked out mid-way through the round off a countershot.
Check out the full Bellator London results here below:
Bellator London Results
Main Card (Bellator App)
- Michael Page def. Giovanni Melillo via R1 KO (punch, 1:47)
- Fabian Edwards def. Mike Shipman via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
- Soren Bak def. Terry Brazier via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Prelims (Bellator App)
- Denise Kielholtz def. Sabriye Sengul via R1 submission (Americana, 0:32)
- Tim Wilde def. Charlie Leary via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Pietro Penini def. Charlie Ward via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Robert Whiteford def. Sam Sicilia via R3 KO (4:54)
- Lewis Long def. Walter Gahadza via R1 submission (rear-naked choke, 1:44)
- Chris Bungard def. Benjamin Brander via R1 submission (rear-naked choke, 1:26)
- Kent Kauppinen def. Andy Manzolo via R1 submission (forearm choke, 3:53)
- Alfie Davis def. Alessandro Botti via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Kevin Fryer def. George Tokkos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Aiden Lee def. Damian Frankiewicz via R3 submission (rear-naked choke, 1:24)
- Jeremy Petley def. Tom Mearns via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Harry Hardwick def. Nathan Rose via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)
- Akonne Wanliss def. Tim Barnett via R1 submission (D’arce choke, 0:56)
- Raphael Uchegbu def. Shane Campbell via R2 submission (rear-naked choke, 2:17)
- Charlotte McIntyre def. Josie Blaber via R2 TKO (punches, 2:00)
