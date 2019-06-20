Bellator Announces Dublin Return For Later This Year

Spread the word!













Bellator MMA is making moves as they recently announced their return to the 3 Arena in Dublin, Ireland. On Thursday, the promotion revealed that they’re taking a second trip to the Irish capital in 2019 on September 27.

Head of Bellator Europe, Dave Green, announced the news during Thursday’s Bellator London press conference. This marks the fourth installment of the promotion’s European Series.

Here is a list of dates and locations for the rest of the Bellator schedule for 2019:

Bellator London – June 22, 2019 – SSE Arena – London, England

Bellator 224 – July 12, 2019 – WinStar World Casino – Thackerville, Oklahoma, U.S.

Bellator 225 – August 24, 2019 – Webster Bank Arena – Bridgeport, Connecticut

Bellator European Series – September 27, 2019 – 3 Arena – Dublin, Ireland

Bellator Milan – October 12, 2019 – Ex Palalido (Allianz Cloud) – Milan, Italy

The last event in the city took place February 23, 2019, that aired on Paramount Network, DAZN, and Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.

The event featured a bantamweight bout between James Gallagher and Steven Graham in the main event. Gallagher managed to take the back of Steven Graham in their 135-pound showdown and lock in the rear-naked choke for the win.

Their first event in Ireland took place at Bellator 169 that was a co-promoted event with BAMMA. The main event saw Muhammed Lawal defeat Satoshi Ishii via unanimous decision.