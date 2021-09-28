Bellator MMA 267 goes down this Friday, Oct 1, with the 13-bout card taking place in The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, UK. The anticipated rematch between local star Michael ” Venom” Page and Brazil’s Douglas Lima is headlining the event.

Page and Lima first met back in 2019 at Bellator 221, with Lima earning himself a stunning second-round KO victory. The bout was one-half of the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix sem-finals, which Lima went on to win.

Since then, Page has gone on a five-fight winning streak and is coming into this match-up on the back of a first-round TKO victory over Derek Anderson at Bellator 258. Lima, meanwhile, is looking to return to the winner’s circle after chalking up successive losses to Gegard Mousasi and Yaroslav Amosov at Bellator 250 and 260, respectively.

Northern Ireland’s Leah McCourt will take on the USA’s Jessica Borga in a featherweight match up in the co-main event. McCourt started her pro career with a loss back in 2017, but since then, the 29-year-old has gone on a five-fight winning streak, with her most recent victory taking place over Janay Harding at Bellator 259.

Preceding the five-bout main card will be an eight-bout preliminary card. The feature bout of the prelims is a welterweight clash between Welsh grappler Lewis Long and Switzerland’s Michael Dubois.

Here is the full lineup for BELLATOR MMA 267

Main Card: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

Welterweight : Douglas Lima (32-9) Michael Page (19-1)

: Douglas Lima (32-9) Michael Page (19-1) Featherweight: No. 5 Leah McCourt (5-1) vs. Jessica Borga (3-3)

No. 5 Leah McCourt (5-1) vs. Jessica Borga (3-3) Featherweight: Robert Whiteford (16-4) vs. Andrew Fisher (18-8-1)

Robert Whiteford (16-4) vs. Andrew Fisher (18-8-1) Light Heavyweight: Luke Trainer (4-0) vs. Yannick Bahati (9-5, 1 NC)

Luke Trainer (4-0) vs. Yannick Bahati (9-5, 1 NC) Lightweight: Yves Landu (16-8) vs. Tim Wilde (13-4)

Preliminary Card: 2:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT

Welterweight : Lewis Long (18-6) vs. Michael Dubois (11-7)

: Lewis Long (18-6) vs. Michael Dubois (11-7) Lightweight: Kane Mousah (13-3) vs. Davy Gallon (18-7-2)

Kane Mousah (13-3) vs. Davy Gallon (18-7-2) Flyweight: Elina Kallionidou (7-4) vs. Petra Castkova (4-3)

Elina Kallionidou (7-4) vs. Petra Castkova (4-3) Lightweight : Charlie Leary (17-11-1) vs. Benjamin Brander (13-8)

: Charlie Leary (17-11-1) vs. Benjamin Brander (13-8) Welterweight: Jack Grant (17-7) vs. Nathan Jones (13-10)

Jack Grant (17-7) vs. Nathan Jones (13-10) Featherweight : Fabacary Diatta (7-0) vs. Nathan Rose (7-3)

: Fabacary Diatta (7-0) vs. Nathan Rose (7-3) Strawweight: Chiara Penco (5-3) vs. Katharina Dalisda (5-2)

Chiara Penco (5-3) vs. Katharina Dalisda (5-2) Bantamweight: Khurshed Kakhorov (7-0) vs. Jair Junior (7-2)