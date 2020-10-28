Bellator 250 takes place tomorrow with all fighters apart from Veta Arteaga successfully making weight. Gegard Mousasi and Douglas Lima will battle it out for the vacant middleweight title in the main event, with Lima, who is currently the promotion’s welterweight champ, looking to add another belt to his collection. Former pro wrestler Jake Hager also returns and will take on Brandon Carlton in a heavyweight bout, which will be the feature preliminary contest.

Main Card

CBS Sports Network | DAZN 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Middleweight World Title Bout: Gegard Mousasi (184.9) vs. Douglas Lima (184.9)

Preliminary Card

Bellator MMA’s YouTube Channel | CBSSports.com | DAZN 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT

Heavyweight Bout: Jake Hager (253.2) vs. Brandon Calton (258)

