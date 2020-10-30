Bellator 250 went down today (Thursday, Oct. 29) with the headline bout being a clash between Gegard Mousasi and Douglas Lima for the vacant middleweight strap. The eight-bout card took place inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Initially, the card featured a women’s flyweight bout between Veta Arteaga and Desiree Yanez and a lightweight matchup between Nick Newell and Zach Zane. Unfortunately, both bouts were pulled after Arteaga and Newell failed to get clearance from the Mohegan Tribe commission to compete.

Here are the full results from today’s event.

Main Card

Middleweight World Title Bout: Gegard Mousasi def. Douglas Lima via Unanimous Decision

Henry Corrales def. Brandon Girtz via Split Decision

Dalton Rosta def. Ty Gwerder via Unanimous Decision

Preliminary Card

Heavyweight Bout: Jake Hager def. Brandon Calton via Split Decision

Sabah Homasi def. Bobby Voelker via RD2 KO

Johnny Eblen def. Taylor Johnson via Unanimous Decision

Adam Borics def. Erick Sanchez via Unanimous Decision

Adam Borics def. Erick Sanchez via Unanimous Decision Featherweight Bout: Cody Law def. Orlando Ortega via RD1 Submission