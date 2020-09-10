Bellator 245 takes place this Friday (September 11) at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. In the main event, light-heavyweight contenders Phil Davis and Lyoto Machida square off in an eagerly anticipated rematch that could decide who is next in line for 205lb champ, Vadim Nemkov. Before that, former UFC title challenger Cat Zingano makes her Bellator debut.

Check out the Bellator 245 weigh-in results below to see if these fighters and everyone else made their contracted limits.

MAIN CARD

Phil Davis (205.7) vs. Lyoto Machida (205.3)

Cat Zingano (145.9) vs. Gabby Holloway (150.7)* (Holloway missed weight by 4.7lbs)

Ed Ruth (185.1) vs. Taylor Johnson (185.7)

Raymond Daniels (169.7) vs. Peter Stanonik (166.6)

PRELIMS

Rafael Carvalho (205.8) vs. Alex Polizzi (203.6)

Leslie Smith (145.7) vs. Amanda Bell (149)* (Bell missed weight by 3lbs.)

Tyrell Fortune (251.1) vs. Jack May (259.8)

Keith Lee (140.7) vs. Vinicius Zani (143.2)* — 140-pound catchweight (Zani missed weight by 3.2lbs)