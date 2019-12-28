Bellator 237 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Spread the word!













Bellator 237 goes down tonight (Sat. December 28, 2019) from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

In the main event of the night, Fedor Emelianenko and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson meet at heavyweight. Also, at a 160-pound catchweight, Michael Chandler and Sidney Outlaw will go head-to-head. Michael “Venom” Page will return to action for his fifth fight of the year at a 173-pound catchweight against Shinsho Anzai. At welterweight, former UFC star Lorenzo Larkin returns to face off against Keita Nakamura.

You can check out the Bellator 237 full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch the show below.

Bellator 237 full fight card

Main Card (Paramount Network & DAZN, 10 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Quinton Jackson

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Quinton Jackson Catchweight (160 pounds): Michael Chandler vs. Sidney Outlaw

Michael Chandler vs. Sidney Outlaw Catchweight (173 pounds): Shinsho Anzai vs. Michael Page

Shinsho Anzai vs. Michael Page Welterweight: Lorenz Larkin vs. Keita Nakamura

Lorenz Larkin vs. Keita Nakamura Women’s flyweight: Ilara Joanne vs. Kana Watanabe

Ilara Joanne vs. Kana Watanabe Lightweight: Daron Cruickshank vs. Goiti Yamauchi

