Bellator 237 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Bellator 237 goes down tonight (Sat. December 28, 2019) from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.
In the main event of the night, Fedor Emelianenko and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson meet at heavyweight. Also, at a 160-pound catchweight, Michael Chandler and Sidney Outlaw will go head-to-head. Michael “Venom” Page will return to action for his fifth fight of the year at a 173-pound catchweight against Shinsho Anzai. At welterweight, former UFC star Lorenzo Larkin returns to face off against Keita Nakamura.
You can check out the Bellator 237 full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch the show below.
Bellator 237 full fight card
Main Card (Paramount Network & DAZN, 10 p.m. ET)
- Heavyweight: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Quinton Jackson
- Catchweight (160 pounds): Michael Chandler vs. Sidney Outlaw
- Catchweight (173 pounds): Shinsho Anzai vs. Michael Page
- Welterweight: Lorenz Larkin vs. Keita Nakamura
- Women’s flyweight: Ilara Joanne vs. Kana Watanabe
- Lightweight: Daron Cruickshank vs. Goiti Yamauchi
What do you think about the Bellator 237 fight card? Will you be watching?
