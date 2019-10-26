Bellator 231 Results: Frank Mir Tops Roy Nelson

Bellator 231 took place from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. In the main event of the night, Frank Mir took on Roy Nelson at heavyweight. Also, Phil Davis took out Karl Albrektsson in the third round via TKO.
The Viacom-owned mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion put on a great card for fans to enjoy. Check out the full Bellator 231 results below.
Bellator 231 Results
Main Card:
- Frank Mir def. Roy Nelson via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Phil Davis def. Karl Albrektsson via R3 TKO (strikes, 3:06)
- Ed Ruth def. Jason Jackson via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
- Ilara Joanne def. Bec Rawlings via R2 submission (kneebar, 3:35)
- Jake Hager vs. Anthony Garrett ends in No Contest after an accidental low blow
Preliminary Card:
- Connor Dixon def. Orkhan Ismatzade via R1 submission (kimura, 0:42)
- Killys Mota def. Mandel Nallo via R3 TKO (1:16)
- Jessy Miele def. Talita Nogueira via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)
- Steve Mowry def. Gokhan Saricam via R2 submission (kimura, 0:36)
- Dalton Rosta def. Claude Wilcox via R2 TKO (punches, 4:23)
- Tim Caron def. Lucas Borges via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Jonathan Manley def. Thiago Oliveira via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Elise Reed def. Rebecca Bryggman via R1 TKO (punches, 4:48)
