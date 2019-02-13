Video: Bellator 215 & 216 Staredowns From New York City

MMA Junkie

Bellator is gearing up for back-to-back events in Uncasville, Connecticut, this weekend.

On Friday (February 15, 2019), Bellator 215 takes place from the Mohegan Sun Arena. It’s headlined by a heavyweight match-up between Matt Mitrione and Sergei Kharitonov. The following night, Bellator 216 is headlined Michael “Venom” Page and Paul Daley in a welterweight bout.

In the co-main event Mirko Cro Cop will face Roy Nelson at heavyweight. Cheick Kongo will also compete on the main card, as he’ll face Vitaly Minakov. Bellator held face-offs for Bellator 215 and Bellator 216 in New York earlier today (Wed. February 13, 2019). Check them out here:

First up will be Bellator 215 on Friday night. Check out the full card below:

Main Card:

  • Matt Mitrione vs. Sergei Kharitonov
  • Ion Pascu vs. Logan Storley
  • Eduardo Dantas vs. Toby Misech
  • John Douma vs. Mike Kimbel
  • Cody Jones vs. Austin Vanderford

Preliminary Card:

  • Darion Abbey vs. Steve Mowry
  • Jason Markland vs. Pat McCrohan
  • Lindsey VanZandt vs. Tabatha Ann Watkins
  • Jason Rine vs. Pete Rogers
  • Pedro Gonzalez vs. Marcus Surin
  • Amanda Bell vs. Amber Leibrock
  • Billy Goff vs. Ryan Hardy
  • Matt Probin vs. Ali Zebian
  • Zarrukh Adashev vs. Ronie Arana Leon
  • John Beneduce vs. Soap Am

