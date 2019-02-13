Video: Bellator 215 & 216 Staredowns From New York City

Bellator is gearing up for back-to-back events in Uncasville, Connecticut, this weekend.
On Friday (February 15, 2019), Bellator 215 takes place from the Mohegan Sun Arena. It’s headlined by a heavyweight match-up between Matt Mitrione and Sergei Kharitonov. The following night, Bellator 216 is headlined Michael “Venom” Page and Paul Daley in a welterweight bout.
In the co-main event Mirko Cro Cop will face Roy Nelson at heavyweight. Cheick Kongo will also compete on the main card, as he’ll face Vitaly Minakov. Bellator held face-offs for Bellator 215 and Bellator 216 in New York earlier today (Wed. February 13, 2019). Check them out here:
First up will be Bellator 215 on Friday night. Check out the full card below:
Main Card:
- Matt Mitrione vs. Sergei Kharitonov
- Ion Pascu vs. Logan Storley
- Eduardo Dantas vs. Toby Misech
- John Douma vs. Mike Kimbel
- Cody Jones vs. Austin Vanderford
Preliminary Card:
- Darion Abbey vs. Steve Mowry
- Jason Markland vs. Pat McCrohan
- Lindsey VanZandt vs. Tabatha Ann Watkins
- Jason Rine vs. Pete Rogers
- Pedro Gonzalez vs. Marcus Surin
- Amanda Bell vs. Amber Leibrock
- Billy Goff vs. Ryan Hardy
- Matt Probin vs. Ali Zebian
- Zarrukh Adashev vs. Ronie Arana Leon
- John Beneduce vs. Soap Am