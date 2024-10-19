Belal Muhammad reacts to fight threats from Conor McGregor: ‘He needs to hit rehab first’

Reacting to claims for UFC star, Conor McGregor how he would “cave” his head in if they ever fought, Belal Muhammad has encouraged the Dubliner to spend some time in rehab before making good on a much-rumored return to the Octagon.

Muhammad, the current undisputed welterweight champion, is slated to headline UFC 310 at the end of the year in a massive title fight showdown with unbeaten finishing ace, Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Winning the crown back in July in the main event of UFC 304 on enemy territory in Manchester, Muhammad landed a one-sided unanimous decision win over Leon Edwards in the pair’s title fight rematch in the U.K.

However, drawing the wrath of former two-division champion, McGregor earlier this week, Muhammad was brushed aside as a potential struggle by the Dubliner, who claimed he would easily land a triple crown title victory in the Octagon if paired with the Illinois native next.

I’d love to crush my left hook into Belal’s (Muhammad) temple and take the triple crown,” Conor McGregor posted on his official account. “I’d do it easily. And fast! I’d cave his skull heavy!”

“To think this bum is now a UFC champion with zero knockdowns on his resume whatsoever is so bad,” Conor McGregor wrote. “The UFC’s most abysmal zero revenue generating fighter in modern history.”

Belal Muhammad suggests rehab stint for Conor McGregor

However, reacting to McGregor’s comments, Muhammad claims the Crumlin counter striker should likely consider a stint in a rehabilitation facility before penning a deal to return to the UFC.

“He know’s what he’s doing,” Belal Muhammad said of Conor McGregor during an interview with MMA Junkie. “He knows he’s going to get people to speak about him and says, ‘Oh, maybe McGregor will come back in 2017. Maybe McGregor will come back in 2028.'”

I think he needs to hit rehab first,” Belal Muhammad explained. “Once he gets clear and clean, then he can get back in the gym and get back to working out.”