ByRoss Markey
Badou Jack defends WBC title in controversial decision win over Norair Mikaelian - Highlights

Swedish veteran, Badou Jack has narrowly emerged with his WBC cruiserweight championship status intact tonight in Riyadh, landing a contentious decision win over challenger, Norair Mikaelian in the pair’s title co-main event bout in Sauid Arabia.

Jack, who had been sidelined since 2023, won the WBC cruiserweight belt with a knockout win over Ilunga Makabu with a final round stoppage to crown himself as the body’s gold holder.

And tonight, returning to the ring for the first time in two years, Jack managed to retain his championship in a majority decision (114-114, 115-113, 115-113) victory in the Middle East.

With his decision success, Jack extends his winning spree to seven consecutive outings. During his storied professional career, Jack has now beaten both the above-mentioned, Mikaelian, and Makabu — as well as the likes of Rogelio Medina, Anthony Dirrell, George Groves, Lucian Bute, and Nathan Cleverley.

Below, catch the highlights from Badou Jack’s title fight returning win

