‘Baby Slice’ Set For Lightweight Debut At Bellator 207

Son of mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Kimbo Slice, Kevin Ferguson Jr. (also known as “Baby Slice”) is set to make his lightweight debut for Bellator MMA.

Ferguson signed with Bellator back in July of 2016. He had made a successful amateur debut in the sport earlier that year, winning via first round knockout. In his professional debut, however, things went a bit differently.

He was submitted in the first round by Aaron Hamilton at Bellator 165 in November of 2016. “Baby Slice” has since gone on a three-fight win streak, finishing all of his opponents in the first round by either knockout or submission.

Ferguson’s last two fights, however, have been held at catchweights of 160 pounds. He has finally made the decision to drop down to 155 pounds and compete at lightweight, as opposed to welterweight where he started his career.

“Baby Slice” is set to make his lightweight debut against promotional newcomer Corey Browning. The fight will go down at Bellator 207 on October 12th from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, per ESPN.

Browning is also young in his MMA career. He holds a record of 2-1 and comes off the first defeat of his MMA tenure. Browning was submitted in the first round under the Valor Fights banner against Aaron Hall. He now hopes to play spoiler to Ferguson’s lightweight debut in Connecticut.

Currently, Bellator 207 is headlined by a heavyweight bout between Ryan Bader and Matt Mitrione. Roy Nelson vs. Sergei Kharitonov will compete in the co-main event.