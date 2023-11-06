UFC Hall of Famer B.J. Penn claims CTE is a ‘Lie to cover up murders’

UFC Hall of Famer B.J. Penn is once again sharing his controversial opinion on chronic traumatic encephalopathy, otherwise known as CTE.

Penn, who holds the distinction of being one of the few fighters in promotional history to capture world titles in two different weight classes, has seen his illustrious mixed martial arts legacy overshadowed by a series of confusing and controversial statements. In addition to denying the existence of dinosaurs and COVID-19, ‘The Prodigy’ has also taken a strong stand against CTE, a neurodegenerative disease linked to repeated trauma to the head.

Athletes, particularly those competing in contact sports such as football, MMA, and boxing, are considered to be at considerable risk of showing symptoms of CTE, which occur in four stages, and generally appear eight to ten years after an individual experiences repetitive mild traumatic brain injuries. Those symptoms include behavioral problems, mood problems, and problems with thinking.

Many fight fans believe Penn, who officially retired from the sport in 2019 after 18 years of competing, is showing these signs in many of his social media posts, which are often nonsensical.

However, if you ask Penn about CTE, he will not only deny his symptoms, but he’ll outright deny the existence of the condition altogether.

“Do I have to keep telling you how fake CTE is? Ali, Frazier, Norton, foreman, Hagler, duran, Leonard, and Hearns never had it and they got a million times more than me each. CTE likes are a to cover up murders. Don’t make me tell you again kid,” Penn wrote on Instagram.

B.J. Penn Has a long history of denying CTE

It’s far from the first time Penn has taken that stance, as you can see in the below screenshots:

While Penn has become something of a joke in the MMA community following his failed political career and questionable stances on scientific facts, many fight fans are concerned for his long-term health more than anything. Unfortunately, you can’t help anyone anymore than they are willing to help themselves.