Austin Trout labels UFC veteran Diego Sanchez ‘Weirdo’ ahead of BKFC Knucklemania 3 showdown

Former professional boxing world champion, Austin Trout has admitted that while he believes former UFC lightweight championship challenger and welterweight contender, Diego Sanchez is a “weirdo”, he still has a dangerous fight on his hand this weekend at BKFC Knucklemania 3 in New Mexico.

Trout, who has faced current middleweight champion, Canelo Alvarez during his professional career and maintained his undefeated record with a victory over former world champion, Miguel Cotto, is scheduled to make his debut in bare knuckle boxing alongside UFC veteran, Sanchez, as the duo close the bill before a championship double-header at BKFC Knucklemania 3 this weekend in New Mexico.

Receiving sanctioning to compete following the passing of medical screening, Sanchez, who most recenty competed in combat sports under the banner of Eagle FC against recently signed UFC interim lightweight championship challenger, Kevin Lee, suffered a unanimous decision loss at the super lightweight limit of 165lbs last year.

Austin Trout expects tough showdown against UFC alum, Diego Sanchez

Slated to fight the former WBA super welterweight champion this weekend in New Mexico, Sanchez has been described as somewhat of a “weirdo” by Trout, however, the surging boxing challenger admits he may have a stern challenge on his hands.

“God bless him (Diego Sanchez), he’s a bit of a weirdo,” Austin Trout told The Underground reporter, John Morgan. “I kinda get his weird a little bit – he’s a warrior. I don’t think it’s going to be as easy as people think it’s going to be – I’ve been training for such. I’m praying it’s as easy as possible. But, you know, with the size difference, he’s got a reach advantage, I think he’s going to try and make it as ugly as possible. And it’s gonna come down to if I can hurt him or not.”

“And if I can’t hurt him, it’s going to be a tough time for me,” Austin Trout continued. “But, if I can hurt him and sting him, it’s gonna be a rough time for him. So, I’m looking forward to that challenge – I’m pretty confident that I can hurt him without hurting myself.”

In the midst of a run of five consecutive victories in professional boxing, Trout most recently defeated Jose Sanchez Charles in Hidalgo, Texas back in December of last year.