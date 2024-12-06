Austin Bashi Promises “Super Dirty” War in UFC Debut Against Christian Rodriguez

Austin Bashi plans on making a “super dirty” UFC debut in 2025.

After making a name for himself under the Lights Out Championship banner, the undefeated featherweight out of West Bloomfield Township, Michigan made his big debut on Dana White’s Contender Series in September and delivered another highlight-reel finish, putting away Dorian Ramos via a second-round rear-naked choke to earn himself a UFC contract.

Now, Bashi will make his promotional debut on January 11 when the UFC returns to The APEX in Las Vegas for a Fight Night card headlined by a rematch between Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas.

Expected to kick off the main card, Bashi will face the always-tough Christian Rodriguez — an 11-2 fighter who’s already racked up four wins inside the Octagon since making his own statement on DWCS in 2021.

Austin Bashi expects a second or third-round finish against Rodriguez

During an interview with MyMMANews, Bashi believes he’ll be able to run roughshod all over Rodriguez whether their fight stays on the feet or hits the mat.

“I feel like this a great fight, perfect matchup,” Bashi said. “I can strike with him; I can take him down. I can kind of do whatever I want there. I’m going to make it super dirty and really drag him into deep rounds. Beat him in the end second or early third.”

Overall, Austin Bashi is a perfect 13-0 in MMA with eight career finishes, including five submissions and three knockouts.