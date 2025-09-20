Attila Korkmaz Puts on Brilliant Striking Display Against David Tonatiuh Crol – Oktagon 76 Highlights

Attila Korkmaz climbed back into the win column at Oktagon 76 with a brilliant technical performance against David Tonatiuh Crol.

While a majority of the opening round was competitive, Korkmaz stole the stanza with a late flurry punctuated by a right hand that put Crol on the mat momentarily.

Crol came out looking to get a bit of steam back in the second, but it was Korkmaz who once again made a statement late in the round, tripping Crol near the cage and raining down some ground and pound just before the bell.

Korkmaz continued to control the action in the final five minutes, outstriking Crol by more than 2-to-1 and stuffing every one of the Frenchman’s takedown attempts to secure his 16th career win and second under the Oktagon MMA banner.

Official Result: Attila Korkmaz def. David Tonatiuh Crol via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Check Out Highlights From Attila Korkmaz vs. David Tonatiuh Crol at Oktagon 76: