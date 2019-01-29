Artem Lobov & Ben Askren Get Heated On Twitter

Earlier today (Tues. January 29, 2019) it was announced that the UFC has released Artem Lobov.

The UFC apparently wanted to wait to add Lobov to a card in April. However, Lobov didn’t want to wait that long to fight, and instead asked for his release. Lobov leaves the UFC on a three-fight losing streak, and has an overall mixed martial arts (MMA) record of 13-15-1(1 NC) . He is one of Conor McGregor’s main training partners at SBG Ireland.

Shortly after his release, Lobov took to Twitter to tag a bunch of promotions, letting everyone know he’s ready to fight:

“Locked and loaded, ready to take on anyone and everyone!!! Who wants it!!?! @BellatorMMA @KSW_MMA @rizin_PR @bareknucklefc @ONEChampionship @ACA_League“

UFC welterweight Ben Askren responded to Lobov, taking a shot at “The Russian Hammer”:

“Did the GoAT get cut? @frontrowbrian“

This sparked a back-and-forth between Lobov and Askren, in which they exchanged insults:

“Keep that belt warm for me Ben, I’ll be back for it after I take over boxing”

“Artem you literally stink at fighting, your record is 13-15! I’m glad you’re living the gimmick because we are all getting a good laugh out of it l.”

“Relax there Ben, I went the true fighters road and fought the best at every turn, I came up short often, but I gave it my all every time and never quit or hide from the challenge like some”

“Are you trolling me? Because there is no way you actually believe this right?”

“Mate you were hiding in asia, fighting retired nike factory workers, win a real fight first then talk, pube head”